Will Andre Onana Feature Against Lyon In Europa League Quarterfinal? Ruben Amorim Provides A Major Update

Manchester United will host Lyon in a crucial Europa League quarterfinal encounter at the Old Trafford. The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw leaving the tie open for both sides.
Due to Andre Onana’s costly mistakes United surrendered a victory in France and the Cameroon international was the subject of severe criticism. Ruben Amorim dropped his preferred choice in the Premier League game against Newcastle United game and Altay Bayindir deputised in his absence.
Ahead of the Europa League encounter, the Manchester United manager confirmed Onana will return in the goal for this match.
As quoted by the BBC, the Portuguese said, "As a coach and former player first of all I try to do things that can help a player in this situation.
"We speak about managing players physically but we also have to manage them also mentally.
"We had one weekend where I felt it was better for Andre Onana not to play and a good thing for Altay [Bayindir] to play.
"He (Onana) will play tomorrow."
United’s Premier League form has been disastrous. The Red Devils succumbed to their 14th defeat in the top flight and a top of the table finish is looking a distant possibility.
United won their first Europa League title under Jose Mourinho and will be able to secure a place in the Champions League if they repeat their heroics once again.
Their form in the Europa League has had a stark difference and are yet to lose a match in the continental competition. Amorim's job has become even more difficult as Joshua Zirkzee has been ruled out for a number of games and he won't be available against Lyon.
