Manchester United to Miss Out on Key Midfield Target Carlos Baleba as Brighton Manager Rules Out Summer Exit

Football and Premier League giants Manchester United have been told in public that Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, who they were actively pursuing this summer, is not for sale with Seagulls manager Fabian Hurzeler saying that he does not expect the club to sell the player widely seen as the next Moises Caicedo.

The team wanted to give manager Ruben Amorim a new midfielder who could be a dynamic and energetic presence in the middle of the park, with Baleba ticking all the boxes in terms of his industry, defensive capability and ability to start attacks from the back.

But there was always an expectation that Brighton were not keen to sell and that has now been confirmed by their manager.

Hurzeler Shuts Down Man Utd Transfer Hopes

Given Baleba still has 3 years left on his deal with Brighton as well as an option to extend for another year, it means the club hold all the cards for the transfer - and it appears they are unwilling to play ball.

"I am very, very confident Baleba will stay with us," Hurzeler told the media in a pre-match press conference.

The expectation was that it would have taken a bid of around £112 million to get a deal over the line, which would be a record fee for an African player.

Why United Covet Carlos Baleba

United are keen to get a deal done for two major reasons - the main one being that his dynamism, energy, work rate and tireless stamina are all needed in a midfield that desperately needs a boost of energy.

The other reason is that, with it being common knowledge that Brighton would be keen to sell in 2026, it would spark something of a bidding war for the player.

United are keen to avoid having to bid against other clubs for Baleba, much like they needed to compete with Newcastle United for the signing of Benjamin Sesko.