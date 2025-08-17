Manchester United vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Manchester United will kick off their Premier League campaign against Arsenal on Sunday at Old Trafford. The match will take place at 9 PM IST.

Ruben Amorim has bolstered his squad with the addition of Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha and the three altogether could start against the Gunners. United have looked consistent in the pre-season and will be adamant to start the season on a winning note.

Arsenal will have the onus to make their presence felt, and Mikel Arteta will have a point to prove. They have finished as runners-up in the last three years and will be eager to prove their title credentials against their archrivals. The Gunners had a strong finish to the last season and will hope to replicate their performance.

Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League Live Streaming

When will the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League Match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will be played on Sunday. The match will kick off at 9 PM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will take place at Old Trafford Stadium.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Manchester United vs Arsenal club Premier League match in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will kick off at 9 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League match in India?