Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Manchester United's Joshua Zirkzee, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Crystal Palace | Image: AP

Manchester United will have a tough task to cut out when they take on 3rd placed Aston Villa. The Red Devils could dethrone Liverpool from 5th place with a win against Unai Emery's side.

United will be without Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussar Mazraoui, as all three are set to represent their nations at the Africa Cup of Nations. The comeback of Benjamin Sesko offers Ruben Amorim some welcome relief, though Casemiro remains sidelined due to a one-match suspension following his fifth yellow card of the season.

Since that last day defeat to United, Villa have proved to be a far better side and have emerged as a title contender this season.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, December 21.

Where will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Villa Park.

What time will the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 10: 00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2025-2026 match?