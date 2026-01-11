Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FA Cup Match In India?

Manchester United will kick off their FA Cup campaign with a third round match against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday. Darren Fletcher led the Red Devils to a 2-2 draw against Burnley and he will once again be in the Old Trafford dugout on Sunday.

United welcomed a number of players, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount and they are expected to be involved once again. Harry Maguire was an unused substitute in the last game and he could feature from the start to gain some valuable minutes in the games.

Brighton were impressive in a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, and coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed he will freshen up things at the weekend.

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion, FA Cup Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FA Cup Match take place?

The Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FA Cup match will take place on Sunday.

Where will the Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FA Cup match take place?

The Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FA Cup will take place at Old Trafford.

What time will the Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FA Cup match start?

The Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FA Cup match will start at 10 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FA Cup match?

The Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FA Cup match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 10 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FA Cup match?