Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Club Friendly Match In India?

Manchester United will take on Everton in the last game of the 2025 Premier League Summer Series at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta. The match will start at 2:30 am IST.

Summer signing Bryan Mbeumo is expected to start his first match in the United jersey as United hope to finish their pre-season tour in the USA on a winning note. Ruben Amorim will have his first full-fledged campaign as the Manchester United manager, and he will be eager to hit the ground running from the very first match.

On the other hand, Everton have lost to Bournemouth and West Ham United already will be seeking a morale boost with a win against the Red Devils. Everton welcomed James Tarkowski in the last game after a prolonged injury haul, and the defender could follow up with some more game time under his belt.

Manchester United vs Everton club friendly Live Streaming

When will the Manchester United vs Everton club friendly Match be played?

The club friendly match between Manchester United and Everton will be played on Monday. The match will kick off at 2:30 AM IST.

Where will the Manchester United vs Everton club friendly match be played?

The club friendly match between Manchester United and Everton will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Everton club friendly match in India?

The live telecast of the club friendly match between Manchester United and Everton will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton club friendly match in India?