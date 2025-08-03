Ruben Amorim Reveals His Long-term Ambition In Premier League: 'I Want To Stay At Manchester United For Next 20 Years'

Ruben Amorim will have his first full season as a Manchester United manager and the Portuguese manager will be aware of the scrutiny he will be up for next season. United have already brought in Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha in the summer transfer window and are expected to bring in a couple of more players in order to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Ruben Amorim Reveals His Long-term Ambition At Manchester United

Since their relegation to the Championship in 1974, the Red Devils have suffered their worst performance in the Premier League, having finished 15th in the top flight. They also lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final, and Amorim will be under the scanner if they fail to deliver this season.

Ahead of United's pre-season fixture against Everton, the United manager has revealed his long-term ambition at Old Trafford, citing that he wants to stay at the club for the next 20 years.

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said, "Yeah, I want to stay. I want to stay 20 (years). That is my goal and I truly believe in that. Always do.

"Something will happen. In some moments I will be lucky. I had a lot of luck during my career as a manager and my idea is to stay for many years.

"But again we know that the results will dictate that. I know that last season I used (up) all the credits but I'm ready to start fresh.

"I want to be manager of Manchester United for a while. And I took five years to choose this club so I don't want to fail."

