Manchester United vs Everton Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Premier League action returns with the final fixture of matchweek 12 of 38. EPL titans Manchester United will be hosting Everton at the iconic Old Trafford.

The fixture holds immense importance for both sides, with Man United looking to extend its unbeaten run and improve its standings. Everton, on the other hand, will be eager to display their prowess against a significant opponent in the competition.

Manchester United Returns Home To Face Everton At Old Trafford

Manchester United, under manager Ruben Amorim, have displayed solid signs of progress and continuity in the competition. The Red Devils picked up draws against Tottenham and Nottingham Forest, and bagged wins over Liverpool and Sunderland.

Stars like Bruno Fernandes and Matthijs de Ligt have delivered for the side, and all eyes would be on them as they gear up for action. The home advantage is also expected to aid Man United, as Everton has struggled to perform at Old Trafford.

Everton will arrive at Old Trafford with mixed form. They are coming off a strong 2-0 finish over Fulham before the international break, but the club's away record has been poor.

The EPL club picked up just four points during away fixtures, and the last time they had secured a win at Old Trafford was back in 2013.

A win would be pivotal for Everton as it could put them above United and into the top ten of the Premier League standings.

Manchester United vs Everton, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Tuesday, November 24.

Where will the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Old Trafford in Stretford, Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 01:15 AM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Everton Premier League 2025-2026 match?