Manchester United vs FCSB LIVE Streaming: How To Watch Europa League Live In India, USA, UK and Australia?

Manchester United will be taking on Romanian team FCSB in their final Europa League group stage match as Man United look to secure their spot in the round of 16 with a win today. Ruben Amorim and his Man United squad will travel to Romania for the clash. FCSB are currently in eighth and with a massive win against Man United could secure their place in the round of 16.

When will the Manchester United vs FCSB Europa League match take place?

The Manchester United vs FCSB Europa League match will take place on Thursday, January 31st 2025.

Where will the Manchester United vs FCSB Europa League match take place?

The Manchester United vs FCSB Europa League match will take place at National Arena in Romania.

At what time Manchester United vs FCSB Europa League match take place?

The Manchester United vs FCSB Europa League match will begin on 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch the Manchester United vs FCSB Live Telecast of Europa League match in India?

Fans in India can watch the Europa League live on the Sony Sports network.

How to watch Manchester United vs FCSB Live Streaming of Europa League match in India?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Europa League on Sony LIV.

How to watch Manchester United vs FCSB Live Streaming of Europa League match in the USA?

Soccer fans can watch every single Europa League game—including Manchester United vs FCSB—on the Paramount Plus streaming service in the US.

How to watch Manchester United vs FCSB Live Streaming of the Europa League match in the UK?

TNT Sports, formerly BT Sport - has the exclusive rights to show every single match of the Europa league on TV and online.

How to watch Manchester United vs FCSB Live Streaming of the Europa League match in Australia?