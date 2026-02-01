Manchester United vs Fulham Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Premier League action heads back to the Theatre of Dreams as Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford. With both sides being in great form, it would be a tightly contested affair between the two sides as the European qualification intensifies.

Under new head coach Michael Carrick, Manchester United have been in brilliant form and are now on a six-match win streak. Solid victories over Manchester City and Arsenal have kept their momentum going, and they continue to impress in the competition.

Manchester United's attacking firepower has been one of their biggest advantages, and it would be a solid battle when they face Fulham in the competition next.

Fulham is currently in the top ten and has put up an impressive performance as well. With just one loss in the past five matches, the Marco Silva-managed side has held on to whatever momentum they possess and are capitalising on it.

Fulham has put up a balanced outing and has also shown proper potential in ball possession and creating opportunities to score.

The upcoming Premier League match would be crucial for both sides as Man United are looking for a higher spot in the table. A strong finish could ensure them a top-four finish. Even Fulham would aim to validate itself with a firm performance and secure crucial points as the race heats up.

Manchester United vs Fulham, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, February 01, 2026.

Where will the Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 07:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 07:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Fulham Premier League 2025-2026 match?