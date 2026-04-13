Manchester United vs Leeds United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Manchester United will return to Premier League action at Old Trafford when they host Leeds United. With both Chelsea and Aston Villa losing points, United do have a chance to solidify their 3rd position in the points table. The Red Devils have been in good form under Michael Carrick and have looked solid in both ends of the pitch.

Lisandro Martinez hasn't played for a while, and he is in contention to feature. Harry Maguire is serving a suspension, while Matthijs de Ligt is still far from getting back to match fit. Bruno Fernandes has been n in sublime form, and the Manchester United midfielder will be eager to break the all-time Premier League assist record.

Leeds are just three points adrift of the relegation zone, and they are in dire need of a win as things stand.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League Live Streaming

When will the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League Match take place?

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The Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match will take place on Tuesday.

Where will the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match take place?

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The Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match will take place at Old Trafford.

What time will the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match start?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match will start at 12:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Leeds United Premier League match?