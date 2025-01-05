Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live In India, USA, UK and AUS?

Manchester United will be travelling to Liverpool to take on the league leaders in their Premier League match. Liverpool are in one of the best forms and are pulling away at the top of the league. Manchester United are in abysmal form and are currently stuck down in 14th. Liverpool go in as favourites into this match.

Where will Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be played at Anfield in Liverpool.

When will Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be played on Sunday, January 5th at 22:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Manchester United vs Liverpool Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Liverpool will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Also Read | Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Gives Insight Into Konate's Injury After Win

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Liverpool live on NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Liverpool live on SkySports and SkyGo app.

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in Australia?