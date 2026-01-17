Manchester United vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

The Premier League competition has set up a monumental clash as the Manchester Derby is all set to happen at Old Trafford. Manchester City will be visiting the Theatre of Dreams and lock horns against Manchester United in a crucial fixture.

Manchester United will feature under the new manager, Michael Carrick. Inconsistencies have severely affected the Red Devils, but they will look to capitalise on the home advantage. United will be keen to display resilience at home against one of their fiercest adversaries in the competition.

Manchester City have rediscovered their form and have gained significant confidence in the competition. Erling Haaland will be the centre of attraction, whose goal-scoring prowess will be key for them in the Derby fixture. Pep Guardiola's strategic mastery is also expected to play a key role for City FC as they enter the competition.

The Manchester Derby has significant emotional weight, and both sides are eager to display dominance as the title race heats up. The clash will have a lot at stake, as the city's bragging rights are also up for grabs for the winner.

Manchester United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Where will the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 06:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 06:00 PM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-2026 match?