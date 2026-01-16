Days After Xabi Alonso's Departure, Real Madrid Likely To Restart Contract Talks With Vinicius Junior: Report

Just a day after Real Madrid's humiliating 3-2 defeat to FC Barcelona in the final match of the Spanish Super Copa 2025-26, head coach Xabi Alonso was sacked from his duties with immediate effect.

ALSO READ: Little Lens Blossoming Into Serious Rival For Big Spender PSG In Ligue 1 Title Race

Real Madrid Sack Xabi Alonso After Defeat In El Clásico

In an official club statement on January 12, Real Madrid announced the exit of Alonso after a mutual decision.

"Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach," Real Madrid stated.

Advertisement

Many media reports have claimed that Vinicius Junior's relationship with Xabi Alonso has taken an all-time low after the Brazilian attacker was subbed in October 2025.

Now, Alonso's departure has changed the situation of Vinicius' potential contract renewal. According to ESPN, the Spanish manager and former Real Madrid star was one of the obstacles to reaching an agreement.

Advertisement

Vinicius' contract with Real Madrid will end in June 2027, and there have been no contract renewal talks since May 2025. Now, as per the reports, Real Madrid will resume the contract renewal talks soon.

Currently, Vinicius Junior is earning around €17 million ($19.75m) net per year.

ALSO READ: Crystal Palace Set To Travel East After UEFA Conference League Knockout Playoffs Draw

Vinicius' Stats With Real Madrid

The 25-year-old joined Real Madrid in July 2018. Since then, he has played 350 matches and scored 112 goals. In the 2025-2026 season, the Brazilian had a sloppy start but still scored seven goals from 34 matches and made eight assists.

Currently, Real Madrid hold the second spot in La Liga 2025-2026 standings with 45 points from 19 matches, having a four-point difference with the table topper, FC Barcelona.