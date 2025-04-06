Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

The much anticipated Manchester Derby has finally arrived. Manchester United will host Manchester City at the Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. United lost to Nottingham Forest in the last game, and Ruben Amoprim will be under severe pressure to deliver.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Injury News

Manchester United will be without Lisando Martinez, Amad Diallo and Luke Shaw, while Kobbie Mainoo could be a touch-and-go for this match. Pep Guardiola won't have the service of Erling Haaland, who has been ruled out for a prolonged period. Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Rodri and John Stones are other absentees for the reigning Premier League champions.

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Live Streaming

Where will the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be played at Old Trafford.

When will the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Manchester City will kick off at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, April 6.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Manchester City Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Manchester United's Predicted Lineup

Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mount, Garnacho; Zirkzee.

Manchester City Predicted Lineup

Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gonzalez, Kovacic; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Marmoush.

Manchester City Squad

Ederson, Stefan Ortega, Ruben Dias, Vitor Reis, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol, Kyle Walker, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Mateo Kovacic, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush.

Manchester United Squad