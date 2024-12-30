Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live In IND, USA, UK and AUS?

A struggling Manchester United will be taking on Newcastle United in their Premier League match. Manchester United despite getting new manager Ruben Amorim look just like they did under previous manager Erik ten Hag. Manchester United are currently struggling in 14th place in the league standings. As for Newcastle, they are currently in 7th and will be looking to climb in the rankings.

When will Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Newcastle United will be played on Tuesday, December 31 at 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Newcastle United will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Newcastle United will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Newcastle United live on NBC, Peacock and USA Network.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Manchester United and Newcastle United live on SkySports and SkyGo app.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in Australia?