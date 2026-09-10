Manchester United vs Sabah FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Live In India?

After missing European football for a season, Manchester United are back in familiar territory. The Red Devils will host Sabah FC in a UEFA Champions League encounter at Old Trafford. United finished 3rd in the Premier League last season and earned a place in the UCL.

Sabah have their own success story as they became the youngest club ever to feature in the Champions League. The club was founded back in 2017 and will now compete with Manchester United on Europe's biggest stage nine years later.

United have had a mixed start to their EPL campaign, winning one, drawing one, and losing one. There have been encouragements and Michael Carrick's side will eye a statement win to kick off their UCL campaign.

Manchester United vs Sabah FC, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester United vs Sabah FC UEFA Champions League Match take place?

The Manchester United vs Sabah FC UEFA Champions League match will take place on Friday, September 11 (IST).

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Where will the Manchester United vs Sabah FC UEFA Champions League match take place?

The Manchester United vs Sabah FC UEFA Champions League match will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester United vs Sabah FC UEFA Champions League match start?

The Manchester United vs Sabah FC UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

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Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Sabah FC UEFA Champions League match?

The Manchester United vs Sabah FC UEFA Champions League match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Sabah FC UEFA Champions League match?