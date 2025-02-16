Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Live In India?

Manchester United will travel to North London to take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League encounter on Sunday. Both teams are separated by just two points and are in dire need of a victory.

United have encountered inconsistency in the EPL and Ruben Amorim's task has gone up a notch higher as he won't have the service of Amad Diallo who has been ruled out for several weeks.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United EPL Live Streaming

Where will Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

When will Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match be played?

The Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, February 16 at 10:00 PM IST.

How to watch the live broadcast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Premier League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the Premier League 2024-25 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United live on NBC, Peacock and USA Network. The match will start at 11:30 AM IST on Sunday.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live Streaming of Premier League 2024-25 match in the UK?