Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Live In India?

The onus will be on Manchester United when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday. The race for the EPL top four is heating up and United cannot afford to lose more ground with no European football this season.

United haven't lost since a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa and are on a seven-match unbeaten run in the EPL so far. Michael Carrick has turned the tide in the Red Devils' favour since taking over the reins after Ruben Amorim's departure.

Tottenham's last win in the Premier League came back against Crystal Palace in December last year and their topsy-turvy form hasn't been of much help. With just nine points separating them form relegation zone, another loss would put Thomas Frank's team in severe danger as it stands.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Match take place?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will take place on Saturday, February 07.

Where will the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match take place?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match start?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match will start at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match?

The Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League match?