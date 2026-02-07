Michael Carrick Warns Manchester United About Making 'Knee-Jerk' Decision Despite Being In Good Form

Michael Carrick was appointed as the interim manager of Manchester United earlier this year after the sacking of ex-manager Ruben Amorim after a draw against Leeds in the Premier League. Michael Carrick was handed a contract till the end of the season and has been impactful at Old Trafford with three consecutive wins in his first three games in charge.

Following his success, many United fans claimed that Carrick should be made a long-term manager, with many football pundits supporting this claim. However, Michael Carrick seemingly does not agree with this sentiment.

Ahead of Manchester United's clash against Tottenham on February 7, 2026, in a pre-match press conference, Carrick was asked about United management's stance on considering him as their long-term manager. The interim manager responded that things are still the same at Old Trafford and warned the Red Devils' management not to make any hasty decisions.

Michael Carrick's Warning To Manchester United's Management

Consecutive victories against Manchester City, Arsenal, and Fulham fueled the speculations that Michael Carrick could extend his stay at Old Trafford. However, the interim manager shared that his thoughts from before have not changed despite the recent success.

In the pre-match press conference, Michael Carrick shared, "Nothing's changed, no. To be honest, it's not going to change what I do or how I feel about it. I think I'm fully aware of the role I'm doing here and the responsibility I've got. We want to be successful. I want the club to be successful beyond the end of the season: if that's me, if that's somebody else."

He further added after being asked about United higher-ups' stance, "The results of a short period of time don't change it. If they have changed that, there is something wrong. It can't be so knee-jerk whether it's really good, whether there's a few issues we need to solve. It's steady progress really."

Manchester United Set To Face Tottenham