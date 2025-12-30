Manchester United vs Wolves Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Patrick Dorgu celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle in Manchester | Image: AP

In matchday 19 of 39, Manchester United return to action at the Theatre of Dreams. The Red Devils host Wolves, and the stakes are vastly different for both sides in the competition. A win will have a significant impact on both sides in the competition.

The Wolves are coming off a stunning losing streak and will be desperate to bounce back in the competition. Winning will be critical as a triumph over a league titan would provide a significant boost in morale.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are looking to climb into the top four spot. They are also coming off a mixed run but are in a much comfortable spot than Wolves.

Man United Look To Close Out 2025 On A High Against Struggling Wolves

Manchester United are coming off a triumph in the Boxing Day fixture over Newcastle United, and they had to battle it out to get a 1-0 victory in the game. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the standings and will look to clinch a spot in the top five by securing a win in the upcoming fixture.

Advertisement

Ruben Amorim's side will be confident while facing the Wolverhampton Wanderers, as they have already secured a comfortable 4-1 win while away from home. The reverse fixture is expected to go in their favour as well.

Advertisement

Wolves are in a desperate situation as they are coming off five consecutive losses in the Premier League. They are in a dire position of facing relegation and have yet to win a match. 16 defeats and two draws haven't helped their case, and Rob Edwards will look for a miracle against United.

The visiting side lacks confidence and form, which puts steep pressure on them as it makes it a huge challenge for the side. At Old Trafford, Wolves will battle for pride against United, who have been displaying a resurgence in form.

Manchester United vs Wolves, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Wednesday, December 31, 2025.

Where will the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

What time will the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 01:45 AM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 01:45 AM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League 2025-2026 match?