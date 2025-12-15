Maresca Committed To Chelsea After Revelation About ‘Worst’ Period At Club

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is happy at the club, he said on Monday, as he refused to go into more detail about the weekend outburst that he had just endured, his worst spell since arriving in June 2024.

After the 2-0 win over Everton on Saturday, Maresca said “the last 48 hours has been the worst since I joined the club” because “many people didn’t support me and the team.”

The Italian coach didn’t specify who he was referring to, except to say it wasn’t about the Chelsea supporters, and wouldn’t expand two days later despite repeated questions about the comments.

“I respect people’s opinions,” Maresca said at a news conference ahead of Tuesday’s English League Cup quarterfinal match at third-tier Cardiff. “But I don’t have nothing to add, and my focus is just on tomorrow’s game.”

Asked if he was “100%” committed to Chelsea, Maresca replied: “Absolutely, yes.”

Chelsea is fourth in the Premier League, 13th in the 36-team Champions League, and looking to reach the semifinals of a cup competition for the third time since Maresca’s arrival.

Beating Everton ended Chelsea’s four-match winless run in all competitions.

Cole Palmer Unavailable

Maresca said Cole Palmer will not be available for the trip to Wales, as the England forward looks to recover fully from a groin injury that has restricted him to seven games in all competitions this season.

Palmer scored the first goal against Everton but came off in the 58th minute.

“Cole is one of the players who deserve to be protected,” Maresca said. “At this moment, he is not available to play two games in three games.”

Other Quarterfinal Matches

On Wednesday, Manchester City hosts Brentford, and Fulham visits defending champion Newcastle.