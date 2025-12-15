When The Fan Beat The Pro: Sunil Chhetri Pens Heartfelt Note After Meeting Lionel Messi In Mumbai Event

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has penned a humble note following his presence at the Lionel Messi GOAT India tour event in Mumbai and meeting the Argentine footballer. Chhetri had revealed that he almost did not make it, as he is nursing an injury.

The Indian footballer is happy that he did not miss the event, and he also expressed his thoughts.

Sunil Chhetri and Lionel Messi met during the Mumbai leg of the GOAT India Tour at the Wankhede Stadium. As soon as the two iconic footballers met, the stadium lit up with cheers and jubilation.

Sunil Chhetri Pens Moving Note After Meeting Lionel Messi in Mumbai

In a lengthy social media post, Sunil Chhetri said that the fan inside him had picked a rare win over the pro. Despite being injured, the veteran striker made it to the Wankhede Stadium and was glad that the fan inside him had rebelled to do so.

Advertisement

Chhetri further wrote that he expressed gratitude to Messi in person for everything he had done for the sport. He also thanked the Mumbai crowd for making him feel loved during the event.

"The build-up to Saturday was filled with little fights, and in a rare win, Sunil Chhetri the fan beat Sunil Chhetri the pro, and I couldn’t be happier about it.

Advertisement

"I almost didn’t make the trip to Mumbai, till the fan in me rebelled and went anyway. Turned out, meeting the man who makes me very happy, and whose art is my antidote for all the times I am sad, was exactly what I needed," Sunil Chhetri wrote on Instagram.

Lionel Messi Presents A Signed Jersey To Sunil Chhetri

At the Mumbai event of the GOAT India tour, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul warmly embraced Sunil Chhetri, who was standing on the pitch following an exhibition match.

It was a beautiful 'Kodak moment' at the Wankhede Stadium, which has witnessed several historic instances in sports.

Messi presented one of his signed Argentina jerseys to Sunil Chhetri. The veteran Indian striker acknowledged the present and thanked the Argentine. It was a beautiful moment to witness.