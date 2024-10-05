sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:07 IST, October 5th 2024

Marseille miss chance to go top in France after draw with bottom club Angers

Marseille missed a chance to join Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the French league when it could only draw with bottom club Angers 1-1 in a match marred by first-half red cards for both teams on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Lyon vs Marseille
Lyon fans attempt to tear the nets on the stands before the Lyon vs Marseille Ligue 1 match | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
07:07 IST, October 5th 2024