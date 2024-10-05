Published 07:07 IST, October 5th 2024
Marseille miss chance to go top in France after draw with bottom club Angers
Marseille missed a chance to join Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the French league when it could only draw with bottom club Angers 1-1 in a match marred by first-half red cards for both teams on Friday.
