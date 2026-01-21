Marseille vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Champions League Live In India?

Liverpool will be back in Champions League action when they take on Marseille at the Stade Velodrome. With a number of teams aiming to finish in the top eight for a guaranteed place in the knockouts, Liverpool cannot afford to lose more ground on their European front.

Mohamed Salah returned after spending his time with Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations, and he has travelled with the squad to France. Conor Bradley, Alexander Isak and Giovanni Leoni continued to be on the sidelines and Liverpool will have to do the job without the trio.

Following the early setbacks, the Reds have managed to steady their ship with a number of impressive performances. But drew four of their last five matches in all competitions. On the other hand, Marseille are currently third in the Ligue 1 table and have netted 16 goals in the last three matches.

In the six matches played between these two teams, Liverpool have won three while Marseille have registered three victories. One match has been drawn.

Marseille vs Liverpool, Champions League Live Streaming Details

When will the Marseille vs Liverpool Champions League Match take place?

The Marseille vs Liverpool Champions League match will take place on Thursday, January 22.

Where will the Marseille vs Liverpool Champions League Match take place?

The Marseille vs Liverpool Champions League will take place at the Stade Velodrome, Marseille.

What time will the Marseille vs Liverpool Champions League match start?

The Marseille vs Liverpool Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Marseille vs Liverpool Champions League match?

The Marseille vs Liverpool Champions League match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Marseille vs Liverpool Champions League match?

The Marseille vs Liverpool Champions League match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV website and app with a subscription.