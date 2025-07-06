Massive Setback for Manchester United, Arsenal Agree Personal Terms With Sporting CP Forward Viktor Gyokeres: Report

Arsenal have moved a step closer to securing a deal for Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres. The 27-year-old has long been a target of Manchester United, but as per The Athletic, Arsenal are advancing in talks over a deal for the Swedish forward.

Arsenal Agree Personal Terms With Viktor Gyokeres

A striker has long been a priority for Arsenal, who missed out on the Premier League title after finishing second to Liverpool last season. The Athletic report further stated that the Gunners have agreed personal terms with Gyokeres on a five-year contract, and the striker also wants to join the North London side. He could be Arsenal's third signing after the Premier League giants welcomed Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window.

Gyokeres has been one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe right now, having netted a whopping 54 goals last season. Ruben Amorim is believed to be a strong admirer of the player, having managed him at Sporting Lisbon during his tenure. The Sporting CP frontman did have a short spell in England with Brighton & Hove Albion, but only featured eight times for the Seagulls.

Manchester United Have Been In Talks For Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have also been linked with several strikers, including Gyokeres, who reportedly has prioritised a move away from the Portuguese club. United have also been in conversation with Brentford over a potential deal for Bryan Mbeumo. United's initial bid, worth £62.5 million, was reportedly rejected by Brentford. The Red Devils announced the arrival of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, but will also prioritise a signing of a striker. United's inability to secure Champions League football next season has been a huge barrier to their plans.