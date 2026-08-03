Mauricio Pochettino Agrees New Deal To Remain In Charge Of USMNT, Pens Down Four Year Contract Through 2030 FIFA World Cup

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to a new four-year contract extension after his deal as a US men's national team head coach expired after the 2026 FIFA World Cup. USA recorded an extraordinary 2026 World Cup as they qualified for the knockouts with two out of three group stage wins but went on to lose to Belgium in the Round of 16.

Mauricio Pochettino Extends USMNT Stay

The new deal would also see Pochettino at the helm of the USMNT in the 2030 World Cup should they qualify for the finals. Managing USA's football team was the biggest job he landed since he left Chelsea in 2023. The Argentine is expected to have received a salary hike and his pay package seems to be in several millions. As per the U.S. Soccer Federation’s tax filing, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager earned just over $ 5 million in his first seven months in charge.

However, the terms of the contract haven't been disclosed and it is not confirmed how much the US Soccer Federation would have to pay him as a severance package. Pochettino said, “The magic thing that happened during the World Cup, the connection with the people, of course with the whole organization and everything was a key point."

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He further added, “What we learn(ed) is that we can compete, that we have the quality and we have the talent. We were so close. That gap with the best teams in the world is not too big.”

He has led the U.S. to 17 wins (including a penalty-kicks victory), 13 losses and one draw. Twenty-three of 62 players to appear under Pochettino have accounted for the team’s 57 goals.



(With AP Inputs)