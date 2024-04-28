Advertisement

Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea were left fuming after Axel Diasi's 95th minute winner vs Aston Villa in the premier league was disallowed upon Video assistant referee review.

In a thrilling premier league clash at Villa Park, Chelsea went behind inside the first four minutes thanks to an unfortunate Marc Cucurella own goal. Chelsea tried forging a comeback but it became even worse for the visitors as a Morgan Rogers strike meant, Chelsea went into half time down 2-0.

Post the break, Chelsea pressed the issue and came back all guns blazing as they halved the deficit through Noni Madueke. As the game was progressing, Chelsea grew into the game and in the 81st minute their maestro Conor Gallagher netted home to tie the score 2-2.

As the game progressed to added time, Axel Diasi headed home a corner off the underside of the bar. Chelsea thought they had won it it in the 95th minute but the goal was disallowed because Chelsea players shoved Aston Villa attacker before feeding Diasi and the goal was disallowed.

Chelsea were left fuming over the decision as they nearly won it and lost it at the same time.

Mauricio Pochettino Livid with VAR

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino didn't hold back his feeling and was absolutely livid with the referee and VAR over the decision.

The Argentinian went to the lengths to say that the way VAR has been implemented in English Football has damaged the image of the beautiful game in the country.

“VAR damaged English football for me, damaged the image of football”, said Mauricio Pochettino.

He further was adamant that it was not a goal and the decision taken by the referee was shocking.

"It was a goal. It’s unbelievable and ridiculous”, said Pochettino.

🔵 Pochettino: “VAR damaged English football for me, damaged the image of football”.



“It was a goal. It’s unbelievable and ridiculous”.



“Two weeks ago against Man City, it was handball and it was not a penalty…”. pic.twitter.com/RuyNKHBS1M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano)

With the victory Chelsea could have progressed to the eighth spot over West Ham and just two points behind Newcastle United in the European spots with a game in hand.

