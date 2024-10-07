sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Election Results | J&K Election Results | Haryana Election Results | Hurricane Milton | Mexican Mayor Murdered | RG Kar Case |

Published 21:41 IST, October 7th 2024

Mauricio Pochettino's longtime assistants follow him to the U.S. national team

Mauricio Pochettino formally added his longtime assistant coaches to the U.S. staff on Monday, his first on-field day as Gregg Berhalter’s replacement as national team coach.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino, the newly appointed head coach of the United States men’s national soccer team, speaks at a press conference in New York | Image: AP Photo/Adam Hunger
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

21:41 IST, October 7th 2024