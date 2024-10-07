Published 21:41 IST, October 7th 2024
Mauricio Pochettino's longtime assistants follow him to the U.S. national team
Mauricio Pochettino formally added his longtime assistant coaches to the U.S. staff on Monday, his first on-field day as Gregg Berhalter’s replacement as national team coach.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mauricio Pochettino, the newly appointed head coach of the United States men’s national soccer team, speaks at a press conference in New York | Image: AP Photo/Adam Hunger
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
21:41 IST, October 7th 2024