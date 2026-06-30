Mexican Fans Create Nuisance Outside Ecuador's Team Hotel, Blast Horns And Drums Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 RO32 Tie

Mexico have emerged as a dark horse in the FIFA World Cup 2026, having rounded off the group stage with three wins out of three. Mexico will now face a tricky test as they are scheduled to face Ecuador in a RO32 tie at Mexico City Stadium.

Mexican Fans Created Hostile Atmosphere Outside Ecuador Team Hotel

In an attempt to disrupt Ecuador's proceedings, Mexican fans stationed outside their team hotel and appeared to create a hostile atmosphere by blasting horns, playing drums alongside chants and speakers. Videos circulated on social media showed Mexican supporters shouting anti-Ecuadorian slogans, prompting some of the Ecuador players to peek out of the hotel window.

Stakes are high for Mexico as they are chasing to better their FIFA World Cup record. Mexico's best finish came in the 1970 and 1986 World Cups when they reached the quarterfinals. On the back of a strong showing in the group stage, expectations are at their peak, but Javier Aguirre's side won't have it easy against a disciplined Ecuador side.

Some reports claimed Ecuador sought the help of Mexican authorities and Ecuadorian officials assessed the situation.

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