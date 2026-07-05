Mexico vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Live Score & Updates: Kick‑off Postponed Due To Severe Weather At Azteca

Mexico vs England Live Score & Updates | Image: AP

Mexico vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Mexico and England lock horns in the high‑stakes Round of 16 encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026, on Monday, July 6. The Azteca spirit fuels Mexico, who will rely on their disciplined defense and quick counterattacks to unsettle the Three Lions. On the other hand, England, confident by their attacking depth and recent form, aim to impose control and break through Mexico’s resilience.

Mexico vs England Live Score & Updates: Mexico will square off against England in the Round of 16 battle at the FIFA World Cup 2026, on on Monday, July 6. Mexico will get an advantage of playing on their home soil, but one cannot snub England. However, El Tri also hold an impressive record at the Azteca Stadium. Out of 89 competitive matches played at the historic venue, Mexico has won 70, drawn 17, and lost only twice. England may face challenges at the Azteca Stadium, which sits 7,350 feet above sea level.