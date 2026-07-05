Mexico vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 Live Score & Updates: Kick‑off Postponed Due To Severe Weather At Azteca
Mexico vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 Live Score & Updates: Mexico set to face England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Follow here for live scores and updates from the clash.
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Mexico vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Mexico and England lock horns in the high‑stakes Round of 16 encounter at the FIFA World Cup 2026, on Monday, July 6. The Azteca spirit fuels Mexico, who will rely on their disciplined defense and quick counterattacks to unsettle the Three Lions. On the other hand, England, confident by their attacking depth and recent form, aim to impose control and break through Mexico’s resilience.
Live Blog
Mexico vs England Live Score & Updates: Mexico will square off against England in the Round of 16 battle at the FIFA World Cup 2026, on on Monday, July 6. Mexico will get an advantage of playing on their home soil, but one cannot snub England. However, El Tri also hold an impressive record at the Azteca Stadium. Out of 89 competitive matches played at the historic venue, Mexico has won 70, drawn 17, and lost only twice. England may face challenges at the Azteca Stadium, which sits 7,350 feet above sea level.
Mexico vs England Live Score & Updates: Match To Kick Off At 6:30 AM IST
Mexico vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: The match has been delayed by an hour, and now the crucial fixture will kick off at 6:30 AM IST.
Mexico vs England Live Score & Updates: Kick Off Delayed
Mexico vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: The kickoff the Round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed due to poor weather conditions at the Azteca Stadium.
“Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 19.00 local time (21:00 EDT). The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation,” FIFA stated.
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Mexico vs England Live Score & Updates: Here's How Mexico Performed At Azteca Stadium
Mexico vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Mexico boast a formidable record at the Azteca Stadium. El Tri have contested 89 competitive fixtures at the iconic venue, winning 70, drawing 17, and suffering defeat only twice.
Mexico vs England Live Score & Updates: England To Take On Both Hostile Crowd And Altitude
Mexico vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: England brace for a stern test against Mexico in their Round of 16 clash, with challenges extending beyond the pitch. The Azteca Stadium’s altitude of 7,350 feet and a hostile crowd in Mexico City could weigh heavily on the Three Lions. Tensions flared earlier when police cordoned off England’s hotel after Mexican fans gathered outside, disrupting the team’s rest with noise.
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Mexico vs England Live Score & Updates: Mexico Playing XI
Mexico vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates:
Mexico Line-up: Raul Rangel; Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo; Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora; Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.
Mexico vs England Live Score & Updates: England Playing XI
Mexico vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates:
England Line-up: Jordan Pickford; Nico O’Reilly, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson; Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka; Harry Kane.
Mexico vs England Live Score & Updates: Hello & Welcome!
Mexico vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score & Updates: Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome to live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between Mexico and England. It’s almost 4:30 AM in India, while the highly anticipated match kicks off at 6:00 PM local time. Grab your morning coffee and stay tuned here for all the latest updates from this crucial encounter.