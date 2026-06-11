Mexico vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 In India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just a few hours away. For the very first time, 48 teams will compete in this grand football spectacle, which will be jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. Mexico will take on South Africa in the FIFA World Cup 2026 opener at the Azteca Stadium, Mexico City.

When will the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa will kick off on Friday.

At what time will the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa will kick off at 12:30 AMI IST.

Where will the Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 match be played?

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The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa will be held at the Azteca Stadium, Mexico City.

How to watch the live telecast of Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa will be available on United8 Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of Mexico vs South Africa, FIFA World Cup 2026 match in India?