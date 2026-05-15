Michael Carrick To Take Over Manchester United Managerial Job Permanently From Next Season: Report

Michael Carrick will take up the Manchester United managerial job permanently from next season, as per eminent journalist Fabrizio Romano. There have been reports that the former United midfielder has been offered a two-year contract with the option of another one. Carrick has been instrumental in transforming United's season, and the Red Devils need just one point in the last two matches to be assured of a top-two finish in the Premier League.

Michael Carrick Set To Lead Manchester United From Next Season

Carrick took over the charge from Ruben Amorim in January and has led United to 15 wins in 10 games. United have already guaranteed Champions League football for next season and the former English midfielder is also likely to have a say on United's summer overhaul plans.

Fabrizio Romano posted on X, "Michael Carrick will stay at Manchester United as permanent manager, confirmed.

"Direction clear for weeks, plan also approved by Sir Jim Ratfliffe and new deal set to be signed soon.

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“New deal for 2 years plus option to extend or directly 3 years, but no doubts: Carrick says yes and will sign the contract.”

Players Have Publicly Backed Michael Carrick

With a number of players expected to leave, including Casemiro, and should Carrick be handed the charge, he will have a say in United's summer recruitment plan. The club is willing to bring in at least two midfielders, while a left-back and a back-up to Benjamin Sesko are expected to be roped in.

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