'I’m Grateful For: Being Alive': Michail Antonio Sends Heart-Warming Message After Being Released From Hospital

West Ham forward Michail Antonio was recently involved in a grizzly car crash which put him straight into the hospital. According to many it was a miracle that Antonio was able to survive the horrific crash. Now the forward has been discharged from hospital and sent a heart warming message in a post posted by West Ham United.

Michail Antonio Sends Message To West Ham Fans

West Ham forward Michail Antonio sent a message to the Premier League club’s fans on Tuesday after being discharged from the hospital as he continues his recovery following a car crash in early December.

“Happy New Year – and I’ll be back on that pitch soon,” Antonio wrote in a message posted by the club on its official website.

Antonio, a 34-year-old Jamaica international, needed surgery on a lower limb fracture after a one-car incident outside London on Dec. 7, and is expected to face a lengthy spell of rehabilitation.

“Every year around this time, I’m asked what I’m grateful for, and every year I’ve struggled to find the right words,” Antonio said in his message. “But this year, I know exactly what I’m grateful for: being alive.”

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui previously called the outcome of the crash a “miracle.”

Antonio Thanks Everyone Who Helped Him

Antonio thanked everyone who had helped him, including emergency services, the air ambulance “and everyone from top to bottom at West Ham United FC.”

He has made more than 300 appearances for West Ham since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2015, and played in all 14 games this season before the incident.

In the first game after the accident, West Ham players wore “Antonio 9” shirts ahead of kickoff against Wolverhampton at the London Stadium, with the kit signed by the players — including Antonio — then auctioned off with around $75,000 going to the NHS and Air Ambulances UK.

“Everyone at the club would like to reiterate their heartfelt thanks to the first responders, emergency services, air ambulance staff and the NHS for the incredible support given to Michail in the wake of the accident,” West Ham said in an earlier statement on Tuesday.