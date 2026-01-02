Mikel Arteta Provides Crucial Declan Rice Injury Update Ahead of Arsenal vs Bournemouth Tie

Manchester City handed a lifeline to Arsenal's Premier League title charge following their goalless draw with Sunderland in the Premier League. The Gunners are now four points clear at the top and could extend their lead to seven points when they take on Bournemouth on Saturday.

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Provided Declan Rice Update

The Gunners have had a clean record in the Premier League this season, and Declan Rice has been a pivotal figure for them. But the influential midfielder was absent from Arsenal's thumping 4-1 victory over Aston Villa due to a knee injury he sustained during the 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mikel Arteta didn't seem to have any problems with Rice's absence, but the player is facing a race against time ahead of the Bournemouth game. Addressing Rice's injury, Arteta insisted the swelling would have to be minimal, but he hasn't ruled out the player from featuring in the weekend.

"Well not yet.

“We have another session today, let's see how he comes today and how that's feeling. It was too early [against Villa] for him."

Arteta confirmed both Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera will not be available for this match. Rice had to be shifted to the right side of the defence, but the Gunners' defensive concerns have relatively eased following the return of Ben White, Jurrien Timber and Gabriel.

Important games Are Lined Up Ahead For Arsenal

Gabriel partnered with William Saliba in the heart of the defence, and they are expected to feature together against the Cherries. Mikel Merino and Martin Zubimendi were in midfield duties against Villa, and in Rice's absence, they will be pitted together once again.