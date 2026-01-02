'Completely Shocked': Chelsea Legend Reacts Gives Blunt Take On The Blues Parting Ways With Enzo Maresca

The start of the New Year hasn't been pleasant for The Blues. At the start of 2026, Chelsea made a shocking decision of parting ways with their manager Enzo Maresca. This decision has shocked many, including the fans of the club. Many are of the opinion that the club's decision to part ways with Maresca doesn't come in good light as Chelsea have been performing decently in the ongoing 2025-26 edition of the Premier League.

The Blues are on the fifth spot of the Premier League points table. Chelsea have played 19 games this season and they have won eight so far. The Blues have 30 points against their name and have lost only one game from the last five that they have played so far.

John Terry Reacts To Enzo Maresca's Chelsea Exit

Just like Chelsea fans, centre-back John Terry has admitted that he is shocked by Enzo Maresca's sacking by the club World Champions. Terry also added that a lot of things might have gone behind the scenes as far as Maresca's Chelsea sacking is concerned.

"Enzo Maresca has just been sacked by Chelsea and to be honest, I am completely shocked. I did not see it coming. I know things of late have not been how he would like. You can see and hear that there has been tension. But I will say there are always two sides to the story and there are certainly things behind the scenes that I don’t know about. I just hear rumblings like everyone else does," said Terry.

In his tenure with the club Maresca led Chelsea to UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup win. Chelsea are currently 15 points behind table-toppers Arsenal.

Calum McFarlane To Take Charge As Chelsea Coach