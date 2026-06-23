Miroslav Klose Reacts As Lionel Messi Breaks His All-Time World Cup Record of Highest Goals: 'Congratulations, Champion'

Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi made it a night to remember as he scored a brace against Austria and became the all-time highest goal-scorer at the World Cups. On Monday night in Kansas, Messi edged Germany's Miroslav Klose to create history. It was heartwarming to see Klose react on Messi's record after the game.

‘Messi is the best footballer of all time’

"I've always said Messi is no slouch," Klose, 48, told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung. "For me, Lionel Messi is the best footballer of all time! Congratulations, champion!"

In fact, before that start of the mega event, Klose told FIFA, "Messi is simply Messi. I've always admired the way he solved problems and the way he carried himself as a person, even on the pitch."

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Messi's Fanfare

Most of those fans were wearing Messi’s familiar No. 10 jersey with white and blue stripes, dwarfing the small pockets of red-clad Austrian supporters under the retractable roof that offered air-conditioned comfort on the second day of what is sure to be another hot Texas summer.

Messi joined Just Fontaine and Jairzinho as the only players to score in six straight World Cup games, and he’s second among men all-time with 122 international goals to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 143.

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Argentina extended its winning streak in the tournament to eight since a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in its 2022 opener in Qatar.