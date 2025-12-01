'Mo Has Been So Important For This Club': Liverpool Manager Justifies Dropping Salah From Starting XI Against West Ham In Premier League

Liverpool manager Arne Slot shocked the fans with his decision to drop star forward Mohamed Salah from the starting XI against West Ham. The manager replaced Salah and Hugo Ekitike with Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak in the attack.

Mohamed Salah was left on the bench for the first time under Arne Slot in the Premier League. Additionally, Slot's gamble seemed to pay off as Liverpool won against West Ham with goals from Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo.

Following the match, Slot admitted that it was a hard decision; however, it was taken by thinking about resting the player, as his side is scheduled to face some tough opponents before the year's end.

Liverpool Manager Arne Slot Reveals The Reason For Mo Salah's Drop

In a post-match conference, Slot explained that he wanted to test out a new line-up against West Ham. Additionally, the manager insisted that the Egyptian was an integral part of the team and would remain so in the future as well.

Arne Slot shared, "Every time I don't play Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitke or Mohamed Salah, it's about that which is understandable, was they are all outstanding players. Mo has had an unbelievable career at this club and will have a very good future at this club because he is such a special player."

He further added, "Four games in 10 days with only 14-15 outfield players available for us, then you have to decide once in a while to make a certain line-up, and you try to pick the best line-up for every single game. Today, with the way West Ham set up with a full-back that is constantly high and a winger who is constantly inside, I thought that this could help the team. But Mo has been so important for this club and will be important for this club in the future."

