"That's A Learning Point from It": Mikel Arteta Believes Arsenal Had A Positive Week Despite Failing To Extend Lead In Premier League Title Race At Stamford Bridge

Arsenal met Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on November 30, 2025, for a London Derby. This was a chance for the Gunners to extend their lead in the Premier League title race; however, Mikel Arteta's side only managed to secure one point out of the match as it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Facing Tottenham, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea inside a week and earning two wins and a draw out of these games, many, including club manager Mikel Arteta, believe it to be a positive thing for the North London team. On the other hand, some would feel this to be a missed opportunity by Arsenal to extend their lead in the Premier League table.

Arsenal Manager On New Defence Partnership Used In The Match

After Arsenal's Champions League match against Bayern Munich, defender William Saliba was ruled out of the London Derby against Chelsea due to a knock he sustained in training. This compelled the manager to try out a brand new defence partnership. Additionally, Arteta also admitted that this game was a missed opportunity for the Gunners despite being somewhat positive.

He shared, "It's been a big week, starting with the derby. Then, to play Bayern Munich three days later, we lost players in those games. Today, for example, we had to play a partnership [in defence] that we had never played before in a really difficult match."

He further added, "I think overall it's been a really positive week because the difficulty was immense. But I have this flavour that today we should have and we could have won the game, and we haven't. That's a learning point from it."

Arsenal vs Chelsea Ended In A 1-1 Draw

The first big moment of the game came in the 38th minute when Chelsea player Moises Caicedo was sent off after a VAR review for a late tackle on Mikel Merino. However, despite being one man down, the Blues created enough chances throughout the game before Trevoh Chalobah converted one such chance in the 48th minute.