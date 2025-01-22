'Hopefully Not The Last One': Mohamed Salah Breaks Another Milestone In What Many Speculate Is His Last Season At Liverpool

Ever since the start of the 2024-25 season, speculations have been rife that Liverpool star winger Mohamed Salah will be leaving Liverpool to take his talents someplace else. As for his current team, Salah has been on an absolute flier this season and he broke a massive milestone last night in Liverpool's 2-1 win over Lille in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool currently sit at the top of the table with seven wins and seven games as the last gameweek of the group stage of the Champions League approaches.

Mohamed Salah Breaks Massive Milestone In UCL Game Against Lille

If this is Mohamed Salah’s final season at Liverpool, he is going out in style.

The Egypt striker scored his 50th European goal for Liverpool and his 22nd in all competitions this season to help Arne Slot’s team secure a place in the Champions League round of 16 with a 2-1 victory over Lille on Tuesday.

“Hopefully (it’s) not the last one,” said Salah, whose contract expires at the end of the season and has increasingly raised the prospect that this could be his last with the Merseyside club.

Read More: Borussia Dortmund Fires Coach Nuri Sahin After Dismal Start To New Year

Despite being at his brilliant best for a Liverpool team that is top of the standings in the Champions League and the Premier League, the 32-year-old Salah has just months remaining until he becomes a free agent.

Salah, who signed a three-year contract in 2022, has been free to talk to clubs outside of England from Jan. 1. He has indicated his preference is to stay at Liverpool but in recent months has used media interviews to voice his frustration over the failure to reach an agreement.

Earlier his month he said there was “far away” from progress.

Asked after his landmark goal against Lille if he would stay long enough to score another 50, he said: “I’m not sure about that, but I will give it my best.”