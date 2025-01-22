Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg Live Streaming: How To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match LIVE In India, UK & US?

The next fixture of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 will see the clash of Real Madrid and RB Salzburg at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. Spanish giants Real Madrid will be pretty much favourites to win the clash and are currently placed in the 22nd spot in the UCL standings. Madrid's recent form has been decent as they have ended up winning four games out of five matches across different competitions. Kylian Mbappe has begun to cope with the team and is looking to bring out his best.

On the other hand, Austrian club RB Salzburg are placed in the 32nd position in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 standings. Salzburg ended up losing to Midtjylland by a margin of 3-2. They will look forward to bounce back against Real Madrid who haven't had the best of times in the UCL. Both teams have never encountered each other in any official match so far. Both the teams will have to adapt to each others' players which gives an equal chance of win to both the teams.

When Will The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match Be Played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and RB Salzburg will be played on Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 01:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match Be Played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between will be played at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

How To Watch The Live Telecast Of The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In India?

The live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and RB Salzburg will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and RB Salzburg will be available on SonyLIV in India.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In The USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and RB Salzburg live on Paramount+.

How To Watch The Real Madrid vs RB Salzburg UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match In The UK?