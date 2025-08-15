Premier League: Ruben Amorim Provides Benjamin Sesko Status Update Ahead Of Manchester United vs Arsenal, Rules Out Two Players

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed Benjamin Sesko is ready and available for the Arsenal clash in the Premier League on Sunday. Defenders Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez have been ruled out of the Arsenal game, the manager has confirmed.

Ruben Amorim Provided Manchester United Injury Update

Sesko became United's third signing after Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. United splashed a whopping £66.3 million with a further guaranteed £7.5 millions in add-ons as per reports. As quoted by the official Manchester United website, Amorim said, "Nous and Licha are out.

They cannot play in this game. Josh recovered, Andre recovered, they are options for this game, we will see."

He also confirmed Sesko's status.

“Of course.

"We didn't have a lot of time but he's ready. First of all, physically, he's ready. That is a big component in our league.

"Then, he's really smart. Every detail he asks, he's a guy that is always thinking. He spends all afternoon here working on his fitness, so he's ready to play, we will see if he's going to start."

Manchester United's Transfer Business Is Far From Complete

United finished 15th last season, and with no European football this season, the priority will be to secure a top-four position in the English top flight. Amorim had a pretty successful pre-season and he will seek a winning start to his first full-fledged season as a Manchester United manager.

A number of players are not in contention to feature in Ruben Amorim's plans, as the likes of Marcus Rashford joined FC Barcelona on a loan deal, while Jadon Sancho has reportedly remained a target of Serie A giants AS Roma. Alejandro Garnacho has also attracted the attention of Chelsea and it is quite possible that the Argentine winger leaves the club before the summer transfer window shuts down.