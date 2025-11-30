Updated 30 November 2025 at 20:33 IST
Mohamed Salah Left Out Of Liverpool Team For Premier League Clash With West Ham
Coach Arne Slot surprised fans by excluding Mohamed Salah from the starting XI ahead of their West Ham clash.
Mohamed Salah was left out of Liverpool’s starting lineup to play West Ham on Sunday in a surprise move by coach Arne Slot.
Club great Salah was Liverpool’s leading scorer on the way to a record-equaling 20th English league title last season. But the Egypt international has struggled for form this term as the Merseyside club’s title defense has unravelled.
Slot named a forward line of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Cody Gakpo for the game at the London Stadium, with Salah a substitute.
Liverpool headed into the match on the back of a run of nine losses in 12 games in all competitions. It has lost six of its last seven in the league.
Salah’s decline in form has been a feature of that run as he failed to score in his last four games and managed only four goals in the league all season.
