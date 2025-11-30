Mohamed Salah Left Out Of Liverpool Team For Premier League Clash With West Ham

Mohamed Salah was left out of Liverpool’s starting lineup to play West Ham on Sunday in a surprise move by coach Arne Slot.

Club great Salah was Liverpool’s leading scorer on the way to a record-equaling 20th English league title last season. But the Egypt international has struggled for form this term as the Merseyside club’s title defense has unravelled.

Slot named a forward line of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Cody Gakpo for the game at the London Stadium, with Salah a substitute.

Liverpool headed into the match on the back of a run of nine losses in 12 games in all competitions. It has lost six of its last seven in the league.

