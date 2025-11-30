Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

Premier League hosts a solid match on the cards as Chelsea welcome Arsenal to Stamford Bridge. It will be a pivotal encounter as the high-stakes clash will feature two of England's fiercest rivals in action against each other.

The upcoming Premier League clash will be filled with intensity and drama as Chelsea will be determined to secure a triumph over Arsenal. The Gunners, on the other hand, look to extend their lead in the competition and remain at the pinnacle.

London Derby All Set To Light Up Stamford Bridge In EPL Competition

Chelsea have been in solid form after winning seven out of the ten league matches they have played. They have also defeated FC Barcelona in the Champions League and remain an unbeaten force at home.

The London Derby will be a solid opportunity for the Blues to deliver a statement performance against the table-toppers, Arsenal. Under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have been in solid form, and they will look to continue the same in the upcoming fixture.

Arsenal are the current table toppers and have been in a red-hot form. With just nine wins and a sole defeat, the Gunners are stronger than ever in the Premier League competition.

The Gunners are coming in with confidence after securing a victory over Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Arsenal will look to play on the attack, with stars like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard expected to be crucial for the side.

Chelsea vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

When will the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, November 30, 2025.

Where will the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at Stamford Bridge, London, England.

What time will the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?