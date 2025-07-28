Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Durand Cup Match In India?

Debutant Diamond Harbour FC will open their Durand Cup campaign against Mohammedan SC on Monday. The match will take place at Salt Lake Stadium from 7 PM IST.

Mohammedan encountered a disappointing maiden ISL season, and they will be adamant to prove a point against their Kolkata opponent. The Kolkata giants will also face Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their next fixture, so this match should serve as preparation for the Black and Whites.

On the other side, Diamond Harbour FC were promoted to the I-League after winning the I-League 2 last season. Under the guidance of former Mohun Bagan manager Kibu Vicuna, they brought in some very good players with the likes of Jobby Justin, Mirshad Michu and Melroy Assisi and are expected to give their opponent a run for their own money.

Durand Cup has emerged as a crucial tournament and has managed to grab its own influence in the Indian football calendar in the last few years.

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup Match Live Streaming



The Durand Cup match between Mohammedan SC and Diamond Harbour FC will be played on Monday. The match will kick off at 7 PM IST.

The Durand Cup match between Mohammedan SC and Diamond Harbour FC will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The live telecast of the Durand Cup match between Mohammedan SC and Diamond Harbour FC will be available on Sony Sports Network.

