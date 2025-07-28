Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour FC, Durand Cup 2025: Venue, Time, Live Streaming, And All You Need To Know

Mohammed SC player in action during training ahead of the Durand Cup 2025 match | Image: Instagram/@mohammedansc_official

Durand Cup 2025: Mohammedan Sporting Club will square off against Diamond Harbour FC in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup 2025, at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata, on Monday, July 28th

The match between the two Kolkata clubs will kick off at 7:00 PM IST.

The match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Diamond Harbour FC is also the opening fixture of Group B in the Durand Cup 2025. Mohammedan SC and Diamond Harbour FC have been placed alongside Mohun Bagan Super Giant and BSF FT.

Mohammedan Sporting Club made their debut in the Indian Super League in the 2024-2025 season. The Kolkata-based club finished in the bottom-most place in the ISL 2024-2025 standings with 13 points.

In the previous edition of the Durand Cup 2025, Mohammedan failed to advance into the knockout stage of the tournament, despite finishing second in their group behind Bengaluru FC.

In the 2021 Durand Cup, Mohammedan SC advanced to the tournament's final. Later in 2022, the Kolkata-based club ended their voyage in the semi-final.

On the other hand, Diamond Harbour FC are making their debut in the Durand Cup on Monday, July 28th. In the previous season of I League 2, Diamond Harbour FC clinched the title after displaying a stunning performance and confirmed their spot in the upcoming 2025-2026 season of the I League.

Diamond Harbour FC have some stars in their team who have the potential to make a difference in a game, including Jobby Justin, Mirshad Michu and Melroy Assisi. The debutants are also being coached by former Kerala Blasters FC head coach Kibu Vicuna.

Mohammedan SC vs Diamond Harbour FC: All You Need To Know

