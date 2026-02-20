Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

Mohammedan SC will seek to get back to winning ways when they host FC Goa in an Indian Super League fixture at Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Friday. Mohammedan finished last in the ISL table last season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong as the team finished last will be demoted to the Indian Football League.

The Kolkata side looked defensively disciplined and dominant, but a lack of sharpness in the attacking third cost them all the points. Head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo will be aware of the threat FC Goa poses, and Mohammedan should bank on their home comfort in order to grind out a positive outcome.

FC Goa dropped two points again Inter Kashi, but the Super Cup champions will be keen to inflict major damage on their opponent. Manolo Marquez has assembled a quality squad and has the perfect balance of youth and experience.

Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa ISL Live Streaming

When will the ISL match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa be played?

The ISL match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa will take place on Friday, February 20.

Where will the ISL match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa take place?

The ISL fixture between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa will take place at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

At what time does the ISL match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa start?

The ISL fixture between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa will start from 07:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Mohammedan SC vs FC Goa ISL match?

The ISL match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the ISL match between Mohammedan SC and FC Goa?