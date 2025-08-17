Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC, Durand Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Kolkata Derby On Live TV and Streaming

Durand Cup 2025: Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face off against East Bengal in the fourth quarterfinal match of the ongoing Durand Cup 2025, at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), in Kolkata, on Sunday, August 17th.

The forthcoming Kolkata Derby will kick off at 7 PM IST.

Both East Bengal and Mohun Bagan SG have topped their respective groups and made it into the knockout stage of the Durand Cup 2025.

Mohun Bagan finished in the top place on the Group B standings with nine points after winning three of their group stage fixtures. The Mariners started their campaign in the 134th edition of the Durand Cup with a stunning 3-1 victory over Mohammedan Sporting Club.

In their second fixture, Mohun Bagan thrashed BSF FT by 4-0. The Maroon and Greens sealed a dominating 5-1 win over Diamond Harbour FC to end their group stage campaign on a high note.

On the other hand, East Bengal locked horns against South United FC in the Durand Cup 2025 opener and clinched a 5-0 victory on July 23rd.

East Bengal went on to seal a narrow 1-0 win over Namdhari FC in their second match of the tournament. The Red and Golds ended their voyage in Group A on a high note after clinching a magnificent 6-1 triumph over Indian Air Force FT.

In the Group A standings, East Bengal secured the top spot with nine points after maintaining an unbeaten streak in the ongoing tournament.

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC: Live Streaming Details

Where will the Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?

The Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

When will the Durand Cup 2025 match between Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC be played?

The Durand Cup 2025 match between Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC will take place on August 17, 2025 (Sunday).

What time will the Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC Durand Cup match start?

The Durand Cup match between Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC will start at 7 PM IST.

Where can you livestream Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC, Durand Cup 2025 Quarter-Final 4 match?