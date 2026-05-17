Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Kolkata Derby In India?

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan will square off in what has been billed as a potential Indian Super League title decider. The onus will be on the Red and Golds as they are within touching distance of lifting their maiden ISL title.

East Bengal's hopes were scuppered following a goalless draw with Punjab FC, but after Mohun Bagan's stalemate with Inter Kashi, Oscar Bruzon's men have emerged as the favourites. A win for East Bengal will certainly put them in an advantageous position, but a loss would leave the Mariners in the pole position.

East Bengal are yet to clinch a Kolkata derby and this could be the perfect opportunity for them to end their long-standing drought.

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL Live Streaming Details

When will the ISL match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal be played?

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The ISL match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will take place on Sunday, May 17.

Where will the ISL match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal take place?

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The ISL fixture between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will take place at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.

At what time does the ISL match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal start?

The ISL fixture between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will start from 07:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal ISL match?

The ISL match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you live-stream the ISL match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal?