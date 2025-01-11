Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC LIVE Streaming: How To Watch The Kolkata Derby Live In IND, USA, UK and AUS?

It is the day of the Kolkata Derby which is taking place in Guhwati. Top placed ISL side Mohun Bagan will take on their arch rivals East Bengal FC in what promises to be a heated encounter. Both teams are on opposite ends of the ISL table as Mohun Bagan are currently table toppers whereas East Bengal are towards the lower end in eleventh place.

Where will Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC will be played at theIndira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

When will Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC will be played on Saturday, 11th January at 5:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC will be available on Sports 18 in India.

How to watch live streaming Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

How to watch Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the ISL 2024-25 match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal FC live on OneFootball.

How to watch Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal FC ISL 2024-25 match in Australia?